Detalle del Evento

04.07.2018
starts at 09:00 AM
 
3000 W. Edinger Ave. , Santa Ana, California 92704
 

Contact Details

Event Information

Transportation – Transporte
A shuttle will be provided to transport participants from Latino Health Access to the Park at 7:30 am. and return at 2:00 pm.
Habrá un camión para transportar participantes de Latino Health Access al parque a las 7:30 a.m.y regresará a la 2:00 pm.
 
Timed Race – Carrera con toma de tiempo
1st., 2nd, and 3rd place medals will be awarded.
Medallas al 1o, 2o y 3er lugar.
 
Participation medals – Medallas de participación
First 200 participants that cross the finish line will be awarded medals.
los primeros 200 participantes que cruzen la meta recibirán una medalla.
 
T-shirts – Playeras
Will be sold separately
Seran vendidas por separado.
 
Resource Fair- Feria de Recursos
Resource Fair with important information for the community.
Feria de recursos con información importante para la comunidad.
 
Food – Comida
Snacks and food will be available for purchase.
Habrá venta de refrigerios y comida.
 
Children – Niños
Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Los niños deben de ser acompañados de un adulto.
 
Entertainment – Entretenimiento
Entertainment for the whole family.
Función de entretenimiento para toda la familia.
 
Refunds – Reembolso
The event will take place rain or shine. No refunds.
La caminata se llevará a cabo aunque llueva. No hay reembolsos.
 

Evento Costo

Adults/ Adultos – $20.00 5km
Student / Estudiante – $10.00 5km
Kids 5-11 years old / Niños de 5-11 años – $6.00 5km
 
Registration HERE
Registrase AQUI
 
 
 