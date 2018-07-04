Transportation – Transporte

A shuttle will be provided to transport participants from Latino Health Access to the Park at 7:30 am. and return at 2:00 pm.

Habrá un camión para transportar participantes de Latino Health Access al parque a las 7:30 a.m.y regresará a la 2:00 pm.

Timed Race – Carrera con toma de tiempo

1st., 2nd, and 3rd place medals will be awarded.

Medallas al 1o, 2o y 3er lugar.

Participation medals – Medallas de participación

First 200 participants that cross the finish line will be awarded medals.

los primeros 200 participantes que cruzen la meta recibirán una medalla.

T-shirts – Playeras

Will be sold separately

Seran vendidas por separado.

Resource Fair- Feria de Recursos

Resource Fair with important information for the community.

Feria de recursos con información importante para la comunidad.

Food – Comida

Snacks and food will be available for purchase.

Habrá venta de refrigerios y comida.

Children – Niños

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Los niños deben de ser acompañados de un adulto.

Entertainment – Entretenimiento

Entertainment for the whole family.

Función de entretenimiento para toda la familia.

Refunds – Reembolso

The event will take place rain or shine. No refunds.

La caminata se llevará a cabo aunque llueva. No hay reembolsos.