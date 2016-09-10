Now’s an Ideal Time for Guests to ‘Get More Happy’ with Star Wars Experiences, the Lunar New Year Celebration, Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, the First-Ever Pixar Fest and More

Special Offers Available at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort:Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Jan. 8, 2018) – The Disneyland Resort is kicking off the new year with a special ticket offer for Southern California residents, just in time for guests to “get more happy” with enhanced Star Wars experiences at Disneyland Park, the guest-favorite Lunar New Year celebration and popular Food & Wine Festival returning at Disney California Adventure Park, plus the first-ever Pixar Fest, a resort-wide celebration of stories and characters from Pixar Animation Studios. Additionally, the three hotels of the Disneyland Resort are offering special rates on standard and premium rooms for a limited time.

The Southern California resident ticket offer* provides flexible options for two or three days of magic and adventure at special prices. For a limited time, guests may select from these purchase options, which can save Southern California residents up to 25 percent off select multi-day tickets:

2-day ticket with choice of one park per day for $159

2-day Park Hopper ticket for $204

3-day ticket with choice of one park per day for $199

3-day Park Hopper ticket for $244

These limited-time tickets are an ideal way for Southern California residents to make unforgettable memories and “get more happy” with family and friends. Guests using these special tickets will enjoy a variety of classic attractions and entertaining shows throughout the resort, as well as exciting new experiences.

Also during the first few months of the year, special hotel offers are available for guests who want to turn their visit into a getaway and stay in the middle of the magic at any of the three Hotels of the Disneyland Resort. Guests may save on standard and premium rooms for select nights from January 7 through April 12, 2018, if booked by March 17, 2018.** This is an ideal time to stay at the newly renovated Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the modern classic Disneyland Hotel, or the seaside-themed Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel. Visit Disneyland.com for details.

‘Get More Adventure’ with Star Wars Experiences at Disneyland

At Disneyland, guests will enjoy new enhancements inspired by the recently released film “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Guests will travel to new worlds, encounter some of their favorite characters and step into thrilling moments from the latest chapter of the legendary Star Wars saga. Fans also will enjoy special Star Wars-themed treats and merchandise.

Guests visiting Star WarsLaunch Bay will enjoy new additions to the gallery, including video interviews with the creators of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” and a sneak peek at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the all-new land coming to Disneyland in 2019.

will enjoy new additions to the gallery, including video interviews with the creators of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” and a sneak peek at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the all-new land coming to Disneyland in 2019. At Star Tours—The Adventures Continue, a thrilling new adventure has landed. The new sequence takes passengers to two exciting new destinations: Crait, the site of an epic battle in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” and Batuu, the remote outpost guests will discover when Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens in 2019.

a thrilling new adventure has landed. The new sequence takes passengers to two exciting new destinations: Crait, the site of an epic battle in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” and Batuu, the remote outpost guests will discover when Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens in 2019. Also at Star WarsLaunch Bay, guests will come face-to-face with some of the greatest heroes and villains from Star Wars. They may share a furry embrace with the heroic Wookiee warrior, Chewbacca, or encounter the menacing Darth Vader .

or encounter the menacing . At the Tomorrowland Theater, guests will sit back and watch iconic moments from past and present Star Wars films in Star Wars : Path of the Jedi. The spectacular cinematic experience has been updated with scenes from the latest film, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

The spectacular cinematic experience has been updated with scenes from the latest film, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Young Padawans have the chance to train in the ways of the Force, then test their skills to see if they have what it takes to be a true Jedi and defeat the dark side at Jedi Training: Trials of the Temple .

‘Get More Wishes’ at the Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure

Disneyland Resort will bring its biggest Lunar New Year celebration yet to Disney California Adventure Park, Jan. 26 to Feb. 18. Commemorating the Year of the Dog, the celebration expands to 24 days full of multicultural performances, fun-filled activities, beautiful décor, delicious cuisine and themed merchandise.

Highlights from the celebration include “Hurry Home—Lunar New Year Celebration,” the heartwarming, nighttime water show at Paradise Bay prior to “World of Color”; “Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession,” celebrating family and friendship; a Lucky Wishing Wall; opportunities to encounter God of Good Fortune Goofy, Pluto, Mickey, Minnie, Chip ‘n Dale, Mulan and Mushu all dressed in their Lunar New Year attire, and more.

‘Get More Flavor’ at The Popular Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

The popular Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival returns March 2 to April 12, with flavors and fare inspired by the Golden State. The culinary festival brings delicious cuisine, specialty beverages and exciting entertainment for guests of all ages to enjoy. With experiences happening daily during the six-week event, guests will always find something tasty to try and fun to do as they explore the uniquely Disney festival.

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival offers unique food and beverage offerings at more than a dozen Festival Marketplaces, along with live music, entertainment and special activities. Guests will experience presentations and demonstrations with celebrity chefs such as Robert Irvine, Alex Guarnaschelli and Shaun O’Neale, food and beverage tastings, winemaker dinners, beer, wine and spirit seminars, and more.***

‘Get More Magic’ at the First-Ever Pixar Fest Celebration

Pixar Fest, the biggest theme park celebration of beloved stories and characters from Pixar Animation Studios, begins April 13 throughout the Disneyland Resort.

A new nightly fireworks show debuts at Disneyland: “Together Forever—A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular,” celebrates Pixar stories through the decades as it lights up the sky, connecting guests with characters they’ve come to know and love. Along with dazzling pyrotechnics and memorable music, a heartwarming story celebrates the theme of friendship, an ever-present concept in Pixar animation. Guests are invited to embark on an emotional journey that begins with the meeting of unlikely Pixar pals and follows their adventures as they overcome obstacles and forge everlasting friendships. “Together Forever” comes to life through projections on iconic park locations: Sleeping Beauty Castle, the water screens of the Rivers of America, the façade of “it’s a small world” and the buildings of Main Street, U.S.A. The grand tradition of Tinker Bell flying over Sleeping Beauty Castle also gets a Pixar twist, with a special flyover by Buzz Lightyear.

celebrates Pixar stories through the decades as it lights up the sky, connecting guests with characters they’ve come to know and love. Along with dazzling pyrotechnics and memorable music, a heartwarming story celebrates the theme of friendship, an ever-present concept in Pixar animation. Guests are invited to embark on an emotional journey that begins with the meeting of unlikely Pixar pals and follows their adventures as they overcome obstacles and forge everlasting friendships. “Together Forever” comes to life through projections on iconic park locations: Sleeping Beauty Castle, the water screens of the Rivers of America, the façade of “it’s a small world” and the buildings of Main Street, U.S.A. The grand tradition of Tinker Bell flying over Sleeping Beauty Castle also gets a Pixar twist, with a special flyover by Buzz Lightyear. The fan-favorite “Paint the Night” parade returns, this time to Disney California Adventure. “Paint the Night” features pals from Disney·Pixar’s “Toy Story,” “Monsters, Inc.” and “Cars.” Another Pixar story will join the nightly “Paint the Night” parade later in the year, adding to this popular nighttime experience.

parade returns, this time to Disney California Adventure. “Paint the Night” features pals from Disney·Pixar’s “Toy Story,” “Monsters, Inc.” and “Cars.” Another Pixar story will join the nightly “Paint the Night” parade later in the year, adding to this popular nighttime experience. “Pixar Play Parade” also returns, making its way through Disneyland for the first time and bringing even more Pixar to guests with the addition of three new story elements. The daily parade will begin with an appearance by the iconic and adorable Pixar Lamp. Rolling ahead of the famous lamp will be the familiar yellow Pixar Ball. Also joining the parade are characters from the beloved films “Up” and “Inside Out.”

Southern California residents may experience all these attractions and entertainment, along with beloved experiences at Disneyland and Disneyland California Adventure, with the 2-day and 3-day Southern California Resident tickets. These special offers are available only for a limited time. Southern California residents must purchase tickets from Jan. 8 through May 21, 2018. Tickets expire on May 24, 2018, and blockout dates apply.*

Southern California residents may purchase tickets at www.Disneyland.com/SoCal and at Disneyland Resort ticket booths. Guests who purchase tickets online may print their tickets at home. Proof of residency is required for purchase and theme park admission. With these tickets, guests may also purchase Disney MaxPass, a digital tool for guests to maximize their experience with unlimited Disney PhotoPass photo downloads and the convenience of mobile Disney FastPass while in the parks through the Disneyland App.****

For restrictions, visit www.Disneyland.com/SoCal. For park hours and entertainment schedules, guests may review the resort’s daily calendar at Disneyland.com.