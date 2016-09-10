MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 19: Eva Longoria and Eugenio Derbez attend the «Dora and the Lost City of Gold» Miami Screening at the AMC Sunset Place on July 19, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 19: Eva Longoria, Eugenio Derbez, Isabela Moner and Jeff Wahlberg attend the «Dora and the Lost City of Gold» Miami Screening at the AMC Sunset Place on July 19, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 19: Eugenio Derbez and Isabela Moner attends the «Dora and the Lost City of Gold» Miami Screening at the AMC Sunset Place on July 19, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 19: Eva Longoria, Eugenio Derbez, Isabela Moner and Jeff Wahlberg attend the «Dora and the Lost City of Gold» Miami Screening at the AMC Sunset Place on July 19, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 19: Isabela Moner attends the «Dora and the Lost City of Gold» Miami Screening at the AMC Sunset Place on July 19, 2019 in Miami, FL (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
Compartir:
Magazine Digital
Publicidad
Utilizamos cookies para asegurar que damos la mejor experiencia al usuario en nuestro sitio web. Si continúa utilizando este sitio asumiremos que está de acuerdo.Estoy de acuerdoLeer más