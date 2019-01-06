Record-Setting 2019 Anaheim Stadium Season Includes Six Action-Packed Events: Jan. 12th, Feb. 2nd, Feb. 9th & 10th and Feb. 23rd & 24th

(Anaheim, CA) – Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable! Due to popular demand by the most die-hard SoCal fans ever, the 12,000 lb. Monster Jam® trucks are ready to roar full throttle back into Angel Stadium of Anaheim with a newly added 6th weekend event – marking Anaheim’s 2019 season as the most ever Monster Jam stadium events than any other city in the world!! Now the most action-packed motorsports experience for families on the planet returns to Anaheim with a new level of high-flying, four-wheel excitement than ever before for another season of high-octane racing and freestyle stunts between January 12 – February 24, 2019.

This year’s massive truck lineup features appearances by Monster Jam super-truck icons Grave Digger® and Max-D™, along with World Finals Champions El Toro Loco®, Son Uva Digger®, Overkill Evolution, Bounty Hunter & Avenger. The 2019 season is highlighted by seven trucks making their Anaheim debut appearances including the first-ever diesel powered truck BroDozer (inspired by the popular Discovery Channel TV show “Diesel Brothers”) and the all-new truck Bakugan Dragonoid along with EarthShaker, Kraken, Bad Company, Wolf’s Head and Saigon Shaker plus the newly rebranded Monster Jam Fire & Ice trucks.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles per hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motor sports action seen around the world. Now across all Monster Jam events, fans in every city will have the chance to vote for the winner in the two-wheel and freestyle competitions by real-time, in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones.

In addition to the world-class racing and freestyle competition action, fans can come to the stadium early to enjoy the Monster Jam® Pit Party pre-show experience – which gives fans unparalleled access to view their favorite trucks up-close and meet the star drivers for autographs & photos. Also available is the limited quantity Pit Party Early Access Pass that provides fans early entry into the Pit Party one hour before open to the general public (at Saturday events only).

WHEN: Saturday, January 12, 2019

Pit Party open from 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM (Event ticket & Pit Pass required for entry. Drivers leave Pit Party at 5:00 PM)

Event Time – 6:30 PM

Featured Trucks/Drivers: Grave Digger® driven by Morgan Kane; Max-D™ Fire driven by Tom Meents; Monster Mutt® Dalmatian Ice driven by Cynthia Gauthier; Son-uva Digger® driven by Ryan Anderson; Megalodon® driven by Justin Sipes; El Toro Loco® driven by Brad Allen; Bakugan Dragonoid driven by Camden Murphy; Avenger driven by Jim Koehler; Bounty Hunter driven by Jimmy Creten; Scarlet Bandit driven by Dawn Creten; Bad Company driven by John Gordon; Big Kahuna driven by Shane England; Stone Crusher driven by Steve Sims; and Hooked driven by Bryan Wright. **Truck line-up subject to change

WHEN: Saturday, February 2, 2019

Pit Party open from 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM (Event ticket & Pit Pass required for entry. Drivers leave Pit Party at 5:00 PM)

Event Time – 6:30 PM

Featured Trucks/Drivers: Grave Digger® driven by Charlie Pauken; El Toro Loco® driven by Becky McDonough; Dragon™ Ice driven by Jon Zimmer; Megalodon® Fire driven by Cory Rummel; Monster Energy driven by Todd LeDuc; Whiplash™ driven by Brianna Mahon; Monster Mutt® driven by Kevin King; Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo; Kraken driven by Nick Pagliarulo; Black Stallion driven by TBD; Overkill Evolution driven by Mike Vaters Jr; Overboard driven by Jayme Garner; and Black Pearl driven by Cole Venard **Truck line-up subject to change

WHEN: Saturday, February 9, 2019

Pit Party open from 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM (Event ticket & Pit Pass required for entry. Drivers leave Pit Party at 5:00 PM)

Event Time – 6:30 PM

Sunday, February 10, 2019

Pit Party open from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM (Event ticket & Pit Pass required for entry. Drivers leave Pit Party at 1:00 PM)

Event Time – 2:30 PM

Featured Trucks/Drivers: Grave Digger® driven by Adam Anderson; Max-D™ driven by Neil Elliott; El Toro Loco® Ice driven by Scott Buetow; Zombie™ Fire driven by Paul Strong; Great Clips Mohawk Warrior® driven by Bryce Kenny; BroDozer™ driven by Heavy D; Monster Mutt® Dalmatian driven by Candice Jolly; EarthShaker® driven by Steven Thompson; Wild Flower driven by Rosalee Ramer; Time Flys driven by Kelvin Ramer; Xtermigator driven by JR McNeal; Wolf’s Head driven by Aaron Basl; Obsessed driven by Eric Swanson; Saigon Shaker driven by Ryan Disharoon **Truck line-up subject to change

WHEN: Saturday, February 23, 2019

Pit Party open from 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM (Event ticket & Pit Pass required for entry. Drivers leave Pit Party at 5:00 PM)

Event Time – 6:30 PM

Sunday, February 24, 2019

Pit Party open from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM (Event ticket & Pit Pass required for entry. Drivers leave Pit Party at 1:00 PM)

Event Time – 2:30 PM

Featured Trucks/Drivers: Grave Digger® driven by Adam Anderson; Max-D™ driven by Neil Elliott; El Toro Loco® Ice driven by Scott Buetow; Zombie™ Fire driven by Paul Strong; Great Clips Mohawk Warrior® driven by Bryce Kenny; BroDozer™ driven by Heavy D; Monster Mutt® Dalmatian driven by Candice Jolly; EarthShaker® driven by Steven Thompson; Wild Flower driven by Rosalee Ramer; Time Flys driven by Kelvin Ramer; Xtermigator driven by JR McNeal; Wolf’s Head driven by Aaron Basl; Obsessed driven by Eric Swanson; Saigon Shaker driven by Ryan Disharoon **Truck line-up subject to change

WHERE: Angel Stadium of Anaheim – 2000 Gene Autry Way, Anaheim, CA 92806

PIT PARTY: Open from 2:30 PM–5:30 PM prior to each Saturday event; 11:30 AM–1:30 PM prior to

each Sunday event

Exclusive Pit Party Early Access Pass entrance at 1:30 PM (Saturday events only)

**Event ticket and Pit Passes are required for entry; Pit Passes available to purchase for $15 each

TICKETS: Ticket prices start at just $25!

Pit Passes available for $15 each; Pit Party Early Access Pass pricing starts at $35 each

Tickets now on sale – all seats are reserved; tickets available for purchase online at Tickets.com or charge by phone at 800-352-0212; tickets will be available for purchase in-person at the Angel Stadium box office starting December 3rd.

**Ticket prices subject to change – additional venue/ticketing fees may apply.