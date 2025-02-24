2018 Anaheim Event Schedule Includes Jan. 13th, Jan. 27th, Feb. 10th and Feb. 24th & 25th

**Five New Trucks Making Their Anaheim Debut Appearances**

(Anaheim, CA) – Featuring more Monster Jam® events than any other city in the country, the 12,000 lb. Monster Jam trucks are ready to roar full throttle back into Angel Stadium of Anaheim with a newly added 5th weekend event – marking the first-ever Sunday event for Southern California fans! Now the most adrenaline-charged motorsports experience for families on the planet returns to Anaheim in 2018 with more action and bigger trucks than ever before ready to battle it out in the ultimate event of speed, racing, stunts and demolition for another season of high-octane weekend events between January 13 – February 25, 2018.

This year’s massive truck lineup features appearances by Monster Jam super-truck icons Grave Digger® and MAX-D™, along with World Finals Champions El Toro Loco®, Son Uva Digger®, Overkill Evolution, Avenger, Bounty Hunter and VP Racing Fuel’s® Mad Scientist. The season is highlighted by five trucks making their Anaheim debut appearances including all-new 2018 season trucks BroDozer (inspired by the popular Discovery Channel TV show “Diesel Brothers”) and Whiplash, along with Mutant and Rammuntion plus the newest member of the Monster Jam beasts family – the menacing giant shark Megalodon.

Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable, Monster Jam takes center stage in the world’s most iconic venues, sporting meticulously manicured dirt tracks created with the sole purpose of pushing these perfectly engineered, larger-than-life trucks to the limit. Monster Jam is one of the only sports where male and female world-class drivers, some generational rivals, are equals competing for the same championship on the same track. New in 2018 across all Monster Jam events, fans in every city will have the chance to vote for the truck winner in the donut, wheelie and freestyle competitions by real-time, in-arena fan voting on their smartphones.

In addition to the world-class racing and freestyle competition action, fans can come to the stadium early to enjoy the Monster Jam® Pit Party pre-show experience – which gives fans unparalleled access to view their favorite trucks up-close and meet the star drivers for autographs & photos. New for 2018, Monster Jam has introduced the limited quantity Pit Party Early Access Pass that provides fans early entry into the Pit Party one hour before open to the general public (at Saturday events only).

WHEN:

Saturday, January 13, 2018

Pit Party open from 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM (Event ticket & Pit Pass required for entry. Drivers leave Pit Party at 5:00 PM)

Event Time – 6:30 PM

Featured Trucks/Drivers: Grave Digger® driven by Adam Anderson; Max-D driven by Neil Elliott; Megalodon driven by Alex Blackwell; Whiplash driven by Brianna Mahon; Mutant driven by Todd LeDuc; Great Clips Mohawk Warrior driven by Bryce Kenny; Avenger driven by Jim Koehler; Big Kahuna driven by Shane England; Brutus driven by Brad Allen; Hooked driven by Bryan Wright; Ice Cream Man driven by Roy Pridgeon; Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo; Stone Crusher driven by Steve Sims; and Xtermigator driven by JR McNeal. **Truck line-up subject to change

WHEN:

Saturday, January 27, 2018

Pit Party open from 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM (Event ticket & Pit Pass required for entry. Drivers leave Pit Party at 5:00 PM)

Event Time – 6:30 PM

Featured Trucks/Drivers: Grave Digger® driven by Adam Anderson; Max-D driven by Neil Elliott; Megalodon driven by Alex Blackwell; Whiplash driven by Brianna Mahon; Mutant driven by Todd LeDuc; Great Clips Mohawk Warrior driven by Bryce Kenny; Avenger driven by Jim Koehler; Big Kahuna driven by Shane England; Brutus driven by Brad Allen; Hooked driven by Bryan Wright; Ice Cream Man driven by Roy Pridgeon; Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo; Stone Crusher driven by Steve Sims; and Xtermigator driven by JR McNeal. **Truck line-up subject to change

WHEN:

Saturday, February 10, 2018

Pit Party open from 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM (Event ticket & Pit Pass required for entry. Drivers leave Pit Party at 5:00 PM)

Event Time – 6:30 PM

Featured Trucks/Drivers: Grave Digger® driven by Charlie Pauken; Max-D driven by Tom Meents; El Toro Loco driven by Chuck Werner; Monster Mutt Dalmatian driven by Candice Jolly; Brodozer driven by Colt Stephens; Mutant driven by Coty Saucier; Devastator driven by Mark Schroeder; Obsessed driven by Eric Swanson; Over Bored driven by Jamey Garner; Rage driven by Cory Rummell; Time Flys driven by Kelvin Ramer; Wild Flower driven by Rosalee Ramer; Wrecking Crew driven by Mike Thompson. **Truck line-up subject to change

WHEN:

Saturday, February 24, 2018

Pit Party open from 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM (Event ticket & Pit Pass required for entry. Drivers leave Pit Party at 5:00 PM)

Event Time – 6:30 PM

Sunday, February 25, 2018

Pit Party open from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM (Event ticket & Pit Pass required for entry. Drivers leave Pit Party at 1:00 PM)

Event Time – 3:00 PM

Featured Trucks/Drivers: Grave Digger® driven by Randy Brown; Son-uva Digger driven by Ryan Anderson; Dragon driven by Jon Zimmer; Gas Monkey Garage driven by BJ Johnson; Scooby-Doo driven by TBD; Overkill Evolution driven by Mike Vaters II; VP Racing Fuels’ Mad Scientist driven by Lee O’Donnell; Rammunition driven by TBD; Barbarian driven by Devin Jones; Black Stallion driven by Mike Vaters; Bounty Hunter driven by TBD; Iron Outlaw driven by TBD; Raminator driven by TBD; Xtreme Diesel driven by Dave Radzierez. **Truck line-up subject to change

WHERE:

Angel Stadium of Anaheim – 2000 Gene Autry Way, Anaheim, CA 92806

PIT PARTY: Open from 2:30 PM–5:30 PM prior to each Saturday event; 11:30 AM–1:30 PM on Sunday Feb. 25

Exclusive Pit Party Early Access Pass entrance at 1:30 PM (Saturday events only)

**Event ticket and Pit Passes are required for entry; Pit Passes available to purchase for $10 each

TICKETS: Ticket prices start at just $25!

Pit Passes available for $10 each; Pit Party Early Access Pass pricing starts at $50 each

Tickets now on sale – all seats are reserved; tickets available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000; tickets will be available for purchase in-person at the Angel Stadium box office starting December 4, 2017.

**Ticket prices subject to change – additional venue/ticketing fees may apply.

For specific info on each Monster Jam Anaheim event, please visit these MonsterJam.com sites:

Jan. 13: https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/anaheim-ca-0

Jan. 27: https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/anaheim-ca-3

Feb. 10: https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/anaheim-ca

Feb. 24 & 25: https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/anaheim-ca-4