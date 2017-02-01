OC Fair Announces Performances by The B-52s, Pacific Symphony, Pepe Aguilar & Huey Lewis and The News for the 2017 Toyota Summer Concert Series in the Pacific Amphitheatre

pepeAguilarOfficialPage

On Sale Feb. 4 in Pacific Amphitheatre: The B-52s with Pacific Symphony (July 20), Pepe Aguilar (July 23), Huey Lewis and The News (August 3)

Costa Mesa, Calif. The OC Fair announced a variety of musical performances for the 2017 Toyota Summer Concert Series in the Pacific Amphitheatre. As always, concert and action sports tickets include Fair admission. Tickets for select events are on sale February 4.

Fan-favorites The B-52s will be bringing the party when they are joined by Orange County’s own Pacific Symphony for a unique concert experience on Thursday, July 20.

Grammy Award-winning mariachi and ranchera star Pepe Aguilar will bring his string of hits for his Orange County fans on Sunday, July 23.

Grammy Award-winning rock greats Huey Lewis and The News will bring “The Power of Love” to the Pacific Amphitheatre stage on Thursday, August 3.

Tickets for these events go on sale Saturday, February 4, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster or at the OC Fair & Event Center Box Office, which is open Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, online at ticketmaster.com or by phone (800) 745-3000.

On Sale in the Pacific Amphitheatre – Saturday, February 4, 10 a.m.

The B-52s with Pacific Symphony Thursday, July 20, 8:15 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

Pepe Aguilar Sunday, July 23, 8:15 p.m. Tickets start at $50.

Huey Lewis and The News Thursday, August 3, 8:15 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

The remaining performances and action sports at the 2017 OC Fair will be announced in the coming months. Sign up for pre-sale emails at ocfair.com.

The 2017 OC Fair is July 14-August 13 and will offer 23 days and nights of food, rides, shopping, exhibits, animals and headline performances in the Pacific Amphitheatre, nightly music in The Hangar and adrenaline-inducing events in the Action Sports Arena. The Fair is open Wednesday-Sunday. Tickets are available for purchase at ocfair.com or from the on-site Box Office (limited hours.) Free parking and shuttle service are available on Saturdays and Sundays from the Experian parking structure located off the Bristol St. exit of the 405 freeway.

The OC Fair & Event Center is located off the 405 and 55 freeways at 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa. For more information, please visit ocfair.com, become a fan at Facebook.com/OCFair, follow us at twitter.com/ocfair or call (714) 708-1500. Also, download the free OC Fair iPhone and Android apps available this summer.