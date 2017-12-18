The second annual Posada Miniondas drew attendees from all over Orange County to the Heritage Museum of OC in Santa Ana on Sunday, Dec. 3. This authentic Posada experience featured live entertainment, a petting zoo, children’s art activities, photo booth, local artisans, and a candlelight Posada procession with professional actors and live farm animals.

The Posada Miniondas also featured musical performances by television and recording star Fernando Carrillo, Mariachi Ambiente Jr., Lupillo Ortiz, Sharon Edith (“La Voz Kids” y “Pequeños Gigantes”) and Roman Balcazar.

The event showcased artisans and delicious holiday dishes from Michoacan, Guerrero, Jalisco, Guanajuato and Puebla.

With over four decades in Southern California, Miniondas Newspaper “El Portavoz de la Comunidad” plays an important role in conveying the latest news and trends, while also celebrating family, local youth with our Miniondas Kids pages, social milestones like Quinceañeras, regional music and cuisine with our Fiesta de Moles, expanding commerce and enhancing our readers’ quality of life.

“Our Latino communities are a vibrant and untapped resource,” says Miniondas publisher Sandra Cervantes, “Miniondas seeks to bring our culture into the 21st Century by offering the best digital content and opportunities for our gente.”

Miniondas, a minority woman-owned business, prints a free monthly magazine, a digital website, social media and a weekly newsletter covering art & culture, news & politics, health & education, investment & financial planning from a Latino perspective.

In addition to Posada Miniondas, Cervantes will present cultural events throughout 2018 all over Orange County.

