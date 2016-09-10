Walk the red carpet and watch the Academy Awards® in style! Enjoy signature dishes from San Diego’s premier chefs as you sip elegantly crafted cocktails. Cast your vote for the Oscar winners! Delicious desserts and champagne toasts will cap off the party which will benefit the San Diego Film Foundation.

Making a Difference Through Film!

Join us on the biggest night of our industry and support the San Diego Film Foundation. We believe that film can be transformative and we are bound together through human connection. Our mission is to use film to explore issues of global impact, to create dialog, to encourage self-reflection, and ultimately to develop empathy and understanding in an increasingly diverse and complex world.

DETAILS:

MARCH 4 2018

4:30 Red Carpet | Cast your Oscars Ballot

5:30 Academy Awards Show Telecast

Location: Private Estate Rancho Santa Fe



Champagne Toast | Signature Dishes | Hosted Cocktails

Complimentary Valet Parking

Starring Chefs from

A.R. Valenien – Lodge Torrey Pines

Oceana Coastal Kitchen

La Valencia

The Marine Room

PillBox Tavern

Cocktail Attire | Black Tie or Bolo Tie Optional

$175.00 Per Person

More Information HERE

THE CHEFS

We are thrilled to showcase delicious menu items from some of San Diego’s most accomplished Chefs. Enjoy signature dishes from A.R. Valentien – Lodge Torrey Pines, Oceana Coastal Kitchen, La Valencia, Pillbox Tavern and The Marine Room.

Sweets will include cupcakes from Sprinkles and The Cravory ice cream sandwiches.

OSCARS IN THE RANCH

A STUNNNING PRIVATE ESTATE

Hacienda Del Corazon

We couldn’t ask for a more elegant spot to celebrate “Oscars in the Ranch!” This quintessential authentic Spanish colonial compound, custom-built feels like a movie set from the old west!

THE DRINKS

Crafty Cocktails from Snake Oil Cocktails, Champagne toasts, and more await our lucky guests! Cocktails aren’t the only thing at the bar.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE THROUGH FILM

Guess what? Attending the most glamorous Oscar Party in San Diego actually helps out our educational program! A portion of all tickets and donations support our annual FOCUS ON IMPACT Film Tour, presented each spring to area high schools. In 2017 we are proud to have impacted over 700+ students at 5 high schools. Learn More.