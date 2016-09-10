ORANGE, Calif. – Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University presents Songbook: Steven Page and the Art of Time Ensemble on February 11 at 7:30pm.

Steven Page’s distinctive, powerful tenor, known to fans of Barenaked Ladies, combines with the Toronto-based Art of Time Ensemble, described as a caravan of classical and popular musicians that leaps over the usual barriers of culture, entertaining as it enlightens.

Known for his dynamic, physically exuberant performances, Steven Page’s iconic voice, quick wit, and arsenal of songs span the range between humor and pathos. For 20 years, Steven Page was the lead singer and songwriter with Barenaked Ladies, the Toronto-based band that sold nearly 15 million albums, won numerous Juno awards and two Gemini awards, and received two GRAMMY nominations. He left the band in 2008 to pursue a solo and theatrical career. Steven Page has recorded two solo albums, and scored music for five Stratford (Ontario) Shakespeare Festival productions.

Fusing high art and popular culture in concerts that juxtapose the best of each genre, Art of Time reveals the universal qualities that lie at the heart of all great music. Formed and led by artistic director Andrew Burashko since 1998, Art of Time has worked with prominent Canadian artists in the performing arts, film, and literature, as well as noteworthy international musicians.

Tickets for February 11 are on-sale now for $30-55 and may be purchased through the Musco Center online at www.muscocenter.org or by calling the box office at 844-OC-MUSCO (844-626-8726). All print-at-home tickets include a no-cost parking pass. Musco Center for the Arts is located on the campus of Chapman University at 415 North Glassell, Orange, Calif.