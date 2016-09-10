Estos son tiempos extraños. Mientras que vemos las noticias acerca de las consecuencias de un virus que nos robó la paz, ahora nos toca estar en casa. Para ciertas personas, como padres de familia trabajando desde sus laptops, educando a sus hijos acerca del tema es un gran reto tanto como para estudiantes universitarios que no saben qué hacer puesto que su universidad tiene el sistema cerrado y no tienen algo que hacer durante su cuarentena desde casa. Es por ello que, a través de esta columna les voy a compartir unos tips y consejos para mantenerse productivos y mentalmente sanos.

Deja de llenarte con noticias en tus redes sociales. Todos sabemos qué es lo que está pasando allá afuera, así que, deja a un lado las noticias al menos por un dia y veras que terminaras mas enfocado en lo que tienes (material y mentalmente). Practica la gratitud. Ahora que ya estas fuera del círculo interminable de las redes sociales, es necesario que tu mente se ponga en su máximo punto, para ello, necesitas ser agradecido. Te recomiendo que te des por lo menos 5 minutos en la mañana, cuando te despiertes y da las gracias por tu vida, tus seres queridos, cosas materiales, etc. Verás que te sentirás extraordinariamente atento a los privilegios o bendiciones que tienes. Construye tu rutina. Estos primeros dos pasos hacen que tu camino sea lo más fácil. De acuerdo con estudios, los investigadores han determinado que ser organizado y teniendo una rutina que practicas hace que seas productivo. Así que, enlista todas las actividades que tienes normalmente en un dia común. Organízalas ya sea por prioridad, por nivel de dificultad o por gusto. Practica tu rutina todos los dias y veras que los días se pasan rápidos.

Espero que estos tips te ayudan como a mi, y recuerda pon atención a tus pensamientos y te ayudarán a tomar acción en tiempos como estos.

===============

Bellow in English

HOW TO STAY PRODUCTIVE DURING COVID-19?

These are weird times. While we watch the news and see all the consequences of a virus that took our peace and routines from our daily lives, now we need to stay home. For some people like parents working from their laptops and raising children can be as challenging as a college student who is looking for resources because the system is down and he or she has nothing to do while spending days at home. That is why through this column I am going to share some tips for you to stay productive and mentally healthy.

Stop feeding your social media with news. We all know what is going on outside, so stay away from news at least for day and you will see yourself more focus in what you have (physically and mentally). Practice gratitude. Now that you stay away from media, it is necessary that your mind flourishes at its maximum point, but for that you need to be thankful. I recommend to have at least 5 minutes of your morning, when you wake up, and give thanks for your life, loved ones, things you posses, etc. You will feel extraordinarily aware of your privileges or blessings. Create a routine. These first two steps provides a clear path for our daily lives. According to several studies, researchers conclude that being organized and finding a routine which you apply constantly, makes us productive. So, list all the things you commonly do on a daily basis, organize them however you like, by priority, level of difficulty, or just by your like. Practice it everyday and you will see how the day goes by so fast!

I hope these tips help you as much as they have helped me and remember to give time to yourself and your thoughts, pay attention to them and they will guide you to take action.

Columna «Ahora» por Jorge Flores