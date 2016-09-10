El COVID-19 nos ha pegado demasiado en muchas de nuestras áreas, especialmente en nuestros negocios, empresas y marcas. Es por ello que hoy, te daré 3 consejos para mejorar tu marca personal o personal branding en tiempos de la pandemia.

Crea contenido: Necesitamos crear contenido, en tiempos como estos, tus clientes necesitan una gran variedad de contenido y qué mejor que aprovechar las circunstancias y darte a conocer con audiencia que no sabe de ti. ¿Y tu network? Estas últimas semanas son perfectas para contactar a clientes, mentores y cualquier contacto con quien quieres conocer. Todos estamos usando videoconferencias así que, no te quedes atrás. Consistencia: Para que las dos estrategias produzcan éxito en tu personal branding es necesario que se practique esta última estrategia. Sé consistente con tu contenido, produce con periodicidad. Expande tu network consistentemente.

Es muy necesario que tomes en cuenta la importancia de cada post que realices en redes sociales, por ejemplo, si posteas mas de 5 veces sin propósito o target especifico, lo mas probable es que tus seguidores se agobien de tu perfil. Así que, crea contenido, conexiones y hábitos efectivos. Te aseguro que estos tips te darán prestigio y seguidores listos para ser fieles a ti y tu proyecto.

===============

Bellow in English

HOW TO DEVELOP PERSONAL BRANDING?

COVID-19 has hit us too hard in many of our areas, especially our businesses, companies, and brands. That is why today, I will give you 3 tips to improve your personal branding in times of the pandemic.

Create content: We need to create content, in times like these, your customers need a wide variety of content and what better than to take advantage of the circumstances and make yourself known to an audience that does not know about you. And your network? These last few weeks are perfect for contacting clients, mentors and any contact you want to meet. We are all using video conferencing so don’t be left behind. Consistency: For the two strategies to produce success in your personal branding, it is necessary to practice this last strategy. Be consistent with your content, produce regularly. Consistently expand your network.

It is very necessary that you take into account the importance of each post you make on social networks, for example, if you post more than 5 times without purpose or specific target, the most likely thing is that your followers will overwhelm your profile.

So, create effective content, connections and habits.I assure you that these tips will give you prestige and followers ready to be faithful to you and your project.



Columna «Ahora» por Jorge Flores