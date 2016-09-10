Cuando hablamos de las redes sociales, comúnmente pensamos en influencers y los videos que ellos suben. Vemos con regularidad contenido (videos) de todo, desde información hasta puramente entretenimiento.

Sin embargo, crear contenido es más que una tendencia, es decir, nosotros como emprendedores debemos de ver esta herramienta como una regla mas que agregar al to-do list en nuestra estrategia de marketing.

Te sorprenderás del poder de las redes sociales en tu negocio, startup, o proyecto. Las conexiones son vitales para que tu proyecto alcance más personas y no podremos conectar hoy en dia, si no producimos contenido que conecte.

Es por ello que en este artículo te compartiré tres características que necesitas tener en tu contenido de cualquier red social.

Preproducción. La preproducción de un video es la base de cualquier contenido de calidad. Aquí debes preguntarte ¿cuál es el propósito del video? Todo primer paso antes de grabar es saber qué resultado quieres ver.Considera tu audiencia, no trates de grabar para un público en general si tu negocio ya tiene un consumidor en específico, porque esa audiencia es la que te ayudará a que tengas soporte en tus videos. El segundo punto en la preproducción que debes considerar es: ¿de qué tratará mi video? Te recomiendo tener un guión. La idea es ser lo más objetivo y claro posible. Producción. La producción es el show time. Antes de angustiarnos si es necesario tener una cámara profesional o un estudio para grabar, recuerda que todo es un proceso de mejora.Hoy en día las cámaras incluidas en nuestros celulares son muy buenas. Grabar con tu celular está perfectamente bien. Mantén el espacio de grabación con buena iluminación. Un dato importante cuando estés grabando es considerar el nivel de calidad del sonido, a veces esto pasa por desapercibido porque nos concentramos en la imagen pero recuerda que el sonido también cuenta para el consumidor. Posproducción. Esta es la última característica que debes considerar al momento de crear contenido de calidad en tus redes sociales para tu clientela, tus consumidores.Es hora de escuchar el famoso feedback. Escucha cada consejo y necesidad de tus viewers, qué cosas debes de mejorar o si necesitas poner o quitar algo en tus videos. Un consejo personal es ser lo más abiertos posible, aquí lo que vale es adaptarse rápido a los cambios, ser flexibles y no dudar en arriesgar. De esta forma nos mantenemos activos. La mejora continua es indiscutible.

El proceso de crear contenido de calidad hará de tus redes sociales una plataforma fuerte que tus consumidores o clientes usarán para preguntar por tu producto, hacer conexiones y colaboraciones. Crear contenido es más que una tendencia, es una realidad.

Bellow in English

Content Creation: More than a trend

When we talk about social media, we commonly think of influencers and the videos they upload. We regularly watch content (videos) of everything from information to pure entertainment.

However, creating content is more than a trend, that is, we as entrepreneurs should see this tool as one more rule to add to the to-do list in our marketing strategy.

You will be amazed at the power of social media in your business, startup, or project. Connections are vital for your project to reach more people and we will not be able to connect today, if we do not produce content that connects.

That is why in this article I will share three characteristics that you need to have in your content on any social network.

Preproduction. Video pre-production is the foundation of any quality content. Here you must ask yourself what is the purpose of the video? Every first step before recording is knowing what result you want to see.Consider your audience, do not try to record for a general audience if your business already has a specific consumer, because that audience is the one that will help you have support in your videos. The second point in pre-production that you should consider is: what will my video be about? I recommend you have a script. The idea is to be as objective and clear as possible. Production. Production is show time. Before we worry about whether it is necessary to have a professional camera or studio to record, remember that everything is a process of improvement.Today the cameras included in our cell phones are very good. Recording with your cell phone is perfectly fine. Keep the recording space in good lighting. An important fact when you are recording is to consider the level of sound quality, sometimes this goes unnoticed because we focus on the image but remember that sound also counts for the consumer. Post production. This is the last characteristic that you should consider when creating quality content on your social networks for your clientele, your consumers.Time to listen to the famous feedback. Listen to each advice and need of your viewers, what things you should improve or if you need to put or remove something in your videos. A personal tip is to be as open as possible, here what is worth is to adapt quickly to changes, be flexible and do not hesitate to take risks. In this way we remain active. Continual improvement is indisputable.

The process of creating quality content will make your social networks a strong platform that your consumers or clients will use to ask about your product, make connections and collaborations. Creating content is more than a trend, it is a reality.



Columna «Ahora» por Jorge Flores