Sea Crest Facility Services LLC en gran campaña de contratación debido a la enorme demanda

Sea Crest Facility Services LLC on MAJOR Hiring Campaign Due to Huge Demand

Immediate Positions Available Throughout Southern California

Southern California, CA – Sea Crest Facility Services LLC (SCFS) has seen increased demand for their services because of Covid with businesses, schools, building facilities and the like having to step up their sanitizing and cleaning. And now SCFS is on a major hiring campaign throughout all of Southern California.

Like many industries, the janitorial and landscaping industry has a shortage of people to meet the huge demand for services now that things are opening up fully. But the problem they are having is hiring employees to meet the need. SCFS is looking to fill hundreds of positions in San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange County and Riverside / Inland Empire. There is no experience required as they offer on the job training, the starting pay ranges from $14 to $22 per hour, they offer medical and dental insurance and room for growth . If that isn’t enough, they are also offering a $400 hiring bonus all in a fun and energetic environment.

For more information on Sea Crest Facility Services and for more details on job requirements, please visit https://SeaCrestservicesca.com/

About Sea Crest Facility Services LLC

Sea Crest Services Facility Services LLC, provides the expertise that comes with 40 years’ experience in transforming commercial properties. Their integrated facilities services include janitorial and landscaping — a broad range of support for busy property and facility managers. The primary mission at SCFS is to build successful long-term relationships with their clients by ensuring open communication, optimal service, trust, integrity, and understanding. They are Southern California’s #1 choice in facilities services, delivering exceptional cleaning services for offices, cleanrooms, medical buildings, education institutes, homeowners associations, retail centers, gyms, and more for Orange County, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties.