Los distritos escolares y los maestros han estado trabajando para construir aulas virtuales casi desde cero durante la última semana para garantizar la continuidad del aprendizaje de los estudiantes mientras los campus permanecen cerrados.

Algunos maestros han creado canales de YouTube. Otros están utilizando las redes sociales, junto con plataformas de videoconferencia como Zoom, Google Hangouts y Skype. A través de estos esfuerzos, los educadores han podido dirigir debates en clase, reunirse uno a uno con los estudiantes o publicar lecciones para que los estudiantes trabajen durante el día.

Muchos maestros han estado compartiendo sus experiencias de aula virtual en las redes sociales durante la última semana. Aquí hay una muestra de cómo se ve el aprendizaje a distancia.

Vista del Mar Elementary, Capistrano Unified

John Muir Fundamental, Santa Ana Unified

Circulos Program, Santa Ana Unified

Fairview Elementary, Orange Unified

Villa Park High School, Orange Unified

Nohl Canyon Elementary, Orange Unified

La Habra School District

Saddleback Valley School District

Fuente original: https://newsroom.ocde.us/

 