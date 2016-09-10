Los distritos escolares y los maestros han estado trabajando para construir aulas virtuales casi desde cero durante la última semana para garantizar la continuidad del aprendizaje de los estudiantes mientras los campus permanecen cerrados.

Algunos maestros han creado canales de YouTube. Otros están utilizando las redes sociales, junto con plataformas de videoconferencia como Zoom, Google Hangouts y Skype. A través de estos esfuerzos, los educadores han podido dirigir debates en clase, reunirse uno a uno con los estudiantes o publicar lecciones para que los estudiantes trabajen durante el día.

Muchos maestros han estado compartiendo sus experiencias de aula virtual en las redes sociales durante la última semana. Aquí hay una muestra de cómo se ve el aprendizaje a distancia.

Vista del Mar Elementary, Capistrano Unified

Are you ready for VDMES Mako Virtual School tomorrow? We are! Subscribe on YouTube @ Mako Virtual for notifications. pic.twitter.com/wmgUhRMqOE — VDMESMakos (@VDMESMakos) March 24, 2020

John Muir Fundamental, Santa Ana Unified

Please subscribe to my YouTube Channel! I’ll be posting videos to my amazing Muir students!! Miss you!!https://t.co/UWRZsRU8h2 — John Muir Fundamental (@johnmuir1951) March 21, 2020

Circulos Program, Santa Ana Unified

Staff meetings have never been better! Students, we are all thinking of you. Here’s a quick message from us to you! #CirclesUnite #WeCare #sausdstrong #WeAreSAUSD pic.twitter.com/dDMbizFIcO — Circulos High School (@circulos_sausd) March 20, 2020

Fairview Elementary, Orange Unified

We feel so grateful to still be able to connect with our students and teachers through virtual online meetings. Although we still miss seeing your smiling faces in person every day! 😁 #virtualmeetings #fairhavenisfamily #virtualteacherlunchroom pic.twitter.com/Otp2NDTKv1 — Fairhaven Elementary (@FairhavenOUSD) March 21, 2020

Villa Park High School, Orange Unified

Held a zoom call with my spartan design team! Brainstorming ideas and bringing them to life!

Virtual classroom what! pic.twitter.com/ID2tEgGTyb — Mr. Larios (@VPHSGraphics) March 20, 2020

Nohl Canyon Elementary, Orange Unified

RT @kateythmpsn6: Office hours is a pretty cool concept! My kids would pop in when they have a question, need help or just say hi then leave the zoom session to go back to work! When no one was there I would just continue to do work on my end! @SJCheetahs pic.twitter.com/oMVxqb0Hyj — OCDE (@OCDeptofEd) March 24, 2020

La Habra School District

Dedicated Teachers ⁦@BeesArbolita⁩ reviewing opportunities to implement Distance Learning after Spring Break! Love that all teachers are exploring ways to educate our kids during these difficult times! Lucky kids! ⁦@MsVarela408⁩ ⁦@Mrs_Mustain⁩ pic.twitter.com/UAi8Hbz4RC — Dr. Culverhouse (@DrC_LaHabra) March 18, 2020

Saddleback Valley School District

Students are reading to their classmates and me on @Flipgrid! I love hearing them read and give positive feedbacks to each other! 🤩 #SVUSDShines @SVUSDSchools @LFEDolphins #distantlearning pic.twitter.com/PPSqaGOrxo — Hayoung Yoo Oh (@HayoungYooOh) March 24, 2020

Fuente original: https://newsroom.ocde.us/